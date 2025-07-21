World Rugby unable to identify perpetrators of racism at Argentina-England match

LONDON (AP) — World Rugby couldn’t identify perpetrators of racism after receiving a complaint from England regarding abuse aimed at…

LONDON (AP) — World Rugby couldn’t identify perpetrators of racism after receiving a complaint from England regarding abuse aimed at its players during a match in Argentina this month.

“While it is clear that an incident took place, we regret that the individuals responsible could not be identified,” World Rugby said Monday, adding that the Argentine federation “has developed an action plan to enhance their operations, educate fans and better prevent such unacceptable incidents from occurring again.”

Jack van Poortvliet’s last-gasp try earned England a 22-17 win over Argentina and another test series victory in Pumas country.

“We strongly condemn all acts of racism and stand in solidarity with the England Rugby players who felt aggrieved,” said Gabriel Travaglini, president of the Argentina Rugby Union.

“Upon learning of the incidents, intense efforts were made to identify the small group of five or seven individuals responsible within a crowd of over 20,000 spectators,” Travaglini added. “Unfortunately, despite an exhaustive search, it was not possible to identify the perpetrators. We will continue to work collaboratively with World Rugby to educate the fans and eradicate any similar manifestations in the future, ensuring that our events are spaces of respect and inclusion for everyone.”

__

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.