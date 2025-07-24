Wolves signs Colombia forward Jhon Arias from Fluminense

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Premier League side Wolverhampton has completed the signing of Colombia forward Jhon Arias from Brazilian club…

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Premier League side Wolverhampton has completed the signing of Colombia forward Jhon Arias from Brazilian club Fluminense on a four-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old Arias impressed at the Club World Cup this summer, helping Fluminense reach the semifinals.

Financial terms were not disclosed. According to the BBC, Wolves signed him for an initial 15 million pounds ($20 million) plus a further 4 million pounds in add-ons, which includes European qualification.

Arias, who has won 31 caps, is Wolves’ second signing of the summer following attacking midfielder Fer Lopez from Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo on a five-year contract. He was handed the No. 10 jersey.

The versatile attacker has won two Brazilian league titles and the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense.

Wolves needed to strengthen in attack after the sale of Mattheus Cunha to Manchester United this off season.

