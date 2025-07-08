WNBA All-Star Team List

Saturday, July 19
At Indianapolis
Starters
Team Clark
Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana
Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York
Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana
Satou Sabally, F, Phoenix
A’ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas
Starters Team Collier
Paige Bueckers, G, Dallas
Allisha Gray, G Atlanta
Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota
Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle
Breanna Stewart, F, New York
Reserves
Team Clark
Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana
Sonia Citron, G, Washington
Gabby Williams, G, Seattle
Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas
Kiki Iriafen, F, Washington
Kayla Thornton, F, Golden State
Reserves Team Collier
Kelsey Plum, G, Los Angeles
Skylar Diggins, G, Seattle
Rhyne, Howard, G, Atlanta
Angel Reese, F, Chicago
Alyssa Thomas, F, Phoenix
Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.