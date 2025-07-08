WNBA All-Star Team List

Saturday, July 19 At Indianapolis Starters Team Clark Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Aliyah Boston, F,…

Saturday, July 19

At Indianapolis

Starters

Team Clark

Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York

Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana

Satou Sabally, F, Phoenix

A’ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas

Starters Team Collier

Paige Bueckers, G, Dallas

Allisha Gray, G Atlanta

Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle

Breanna Stewart, F, New York

Reserves

Team Clark

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana

Sonia Citron, G, Washington

Gabby Williams, G, Seattle

Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas

Kiki Iriafen, F, Washington

Kayla Thornton, F, Golden State

Reserves Team Collier

Kelsey Plum, G, Los Angeles

Skylar Diggins, G, Seattle

Rhyne, Howard, G, Atlanta

Angel Reese, F, Chicago

Alyssa Thomas, F, Phoenix

Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota

