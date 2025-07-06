WNBA All-Star Roster List

Saturday, July 19 At Indianapolis Captains Captains draft teams Tuesday, July 8 Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota…

Saturday, July 19

At Indianapolis

Captains

Captains draft teams Tuesday, July 8

Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana

Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota

Starters

Paige Bueckers, G, Dallas

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York

A’ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas

Breanna Stewart, F, New York

Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana

Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle

Satou Sabally, F, Phoenix

Reserves

Sonia Citron, G, Washington

Skylar Diggins, G, Seattle

Rhyne, Howard, G, Atlanta

Kiki Iriafen, F, Washington

Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana

Kelsey Plum, G, Los Angeles

Angel Reese, F, Chicago

Alyssa Thomas, F, Phoenix

Kayla Thornton, F, Golden State

Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota

Gabby Williams, G, Seattle

Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas

