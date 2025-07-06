WNBA All-Star Roster List

Saturday, July 19
At Indianapolis
Captains
Captains draft teams Tuesday, July 8
Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana
Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota
Starters
Paige Bueckers, G, Dallas
Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York
A’ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas
Breanna Stewart, F, New York
Aliyah Boston, F, Indiana
Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle
Satou Sabally, F, Phoenix
Reserves
Sonia Citron, G, Washington
Skylar Diggins, G, Seattle
Rhyne, Howard, G, Atlanta
Kiki Iriafen, F, Washington
Kelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana
Kelsey Plum, G, Los Angeles
Angel Reese, F, Chicago
Alyssa Thomas, F, Phoenix
Kayla Thornton, F, Golden State
Courtney Williams, G, Minnesota
Gabby Williams, G, Seattle
Jackie Young, G, Las Vegas
