Wimbledon Results

Tuesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz (5), United States, def. Karen Khachanov (17), Russia, 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova (13), United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (9).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

David Pel, Netherlands, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (10), Monaco, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Sofia Kenin and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Mate Pavic (8), Croatia, 6-3, 7-5.

Joe Salisbury, Britain, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

