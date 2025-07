Wimbledon Results

Monday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from…

Monday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Flavio Cobolli (22), Italy, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, walkover.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (5), Britain, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, walkover.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Fanny Stollar (13), Hungary, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2).

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (10), Brazil, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Ellen Perez (7), Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

