Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Flavio Cobolli (22), Italy, def. Jakub Mensik (15), Czechia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov (19), Bulgaria, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (0).

Alex de Minaur (11), Australia, def. August Holmgren, Denmark, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Brandon Nakashima (29), United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Ben Shelton (10), United States, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Liudmila Samsonova (19), Russia, def. Daria Kasatkina (16), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva (7), Russia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Clara Tauson (23), Denmark, def. Elena Rybakina (11), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, def. Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Emma Navarro (10), United States, def. Barbora Krejcikova (17), Czechia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (10), Monaco, def. Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 6-4, 6-4.

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, India, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, and Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (12), Argentina, def. Theo Arribage, France, and Patrik Trhac, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Yuki Bhambri, India, and Robert Galloway (16), United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (7), Italy, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5).

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (5), Britain, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Hendrik Jebens, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Fanny Stollar (13), Hungary, def. Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czechia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Anna Siskova, Czechia, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, def. Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Xinyu Jiang, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu (12), Taiwan, 6-2, 6-1.

Sofia Kenin and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, def. Mingge Xu and Ella McDonald, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Ellen Perez (7), Australia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint, Australia, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Zhang Shuai, China, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Marcus Willis and Alicia Barnett, Britain, 7-5, 6-1.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Mate Pavic (8), Croatia, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Fabien Reboul, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Evan King and Taylor Townsend (4), United States, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina (1), Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

Joe Salisbury, Britain, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (6), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Gabriela Dabrowski (5), Canada, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

