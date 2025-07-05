Wimbledon Results

Saturday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £19,414,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Third Round
Flavio Cobolli (22), Italy, def. Jakub Mensik (15), Czechia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.
Grigor Dimitrov (19), Bulgaria, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (0).
Alex de Minaur (11), Australia, def. August Holmgren, Denmark, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Brandon Nakashima (29), United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3).
Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.
Ben Shelton (10), United States, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Third Round
Liudmila Samsonova (19), Russia, def. Daria Kasatkina (16), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
Mirra Andreeva (7), Russia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-1, 6-3.
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
Clara Tauson (23), Denmark, def. Elena Rybakina (11), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, def. Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Emma Navarro (10), United States, def. Barbora Krejcikova (17), Czechia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (10), Monaco, def. Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 6-4, 6-4.
Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, India, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, and Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3.
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (12), Argentina, def. Theo Arribage, France, and Patrik Trhac, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Yuki Bhambri, India, and Robert Galloway (16), United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (7), Italy, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5).
Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (5), Britain, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Hendrik Jebens, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Fanny Stollar (13), Hungary, def. Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czechia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-4.
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Anna Siskova, Czechia, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.
Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, def. Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.
Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Xinyu Jiang, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu (12), Taiwan, 6-2, 6-1.
Sofia Kenin and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, def. Mingge Xu and Ella McDonald, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Ellen Perez (7), Australia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint, Australia, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
Zhang Shuai, China, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Marcus Willis and Alicia Barnett, Britain, 7-5, 6-1.
Timea Babos, Hungary, and Mate Pavic (8), Croatia, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Fabien Reboul, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Evan King and Taylor Townsend (4), United States, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina (1), Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-1.
Joe Salisbury, Britain, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (6), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Gabriela Dabrowski (5), Canada, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.