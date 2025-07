Wimbledon Results

Friday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from…

Friday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Andrey Rublev (14), Russia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (5), United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (26), Spain, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Joao Fonseca, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (17), Russia, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Solana Sierra, Argentina, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 7-5, 1-6, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova (13), United States, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Sonay Kartal, Britain, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Linda Noskova (30), Czechia, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Madison Keys (6), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (24), Belgium, def. Elina Svitolina (14), Ukraine, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Patrik Rikl and Petr Nouza, Czechia, def. Lucas Miedler, Austria, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Marcus Willis and Billy Harris, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (3), Germany, def. Matthew Christopher Romios, Australia, and Ryan Seggerman, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Nikola Mektic (8), Croatia, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (6).

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (11), France, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

David Pel, Netherlands, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Robert Cash and James Tracy, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (11).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, def. Caty McNally and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Zhang Shuai, China, and Ekaterina Alexandrova (14), Russia, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-2.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (10), Brazil, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Hanyu Guo, China, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, and Alycia Parks, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva (5), Russia, def. Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Quinn Gleason, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, and Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. McCartney Kessler, United States, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-3, 6-0.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-3, 6-3.

Maia Lumsden and David Stevenson, Britain, def. Jamie Murray and Emily Appleton, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Ellen Perez (7), Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Yuki Bhambri, India, and Xinyu Jiang, China, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Eden Silva and Joshua Paris, Britain, def. Demi Schuurs and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Heather Watson and Julian Cash, Britain, 6-3, 6-0.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Sadio Doumbia, France, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

