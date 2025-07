Wimbledon Results

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from…

Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Flavio Cobolli (22), Italy, def. Jack Pinnington Jones, Britain, 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur (11), Australia, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

Jakub Mensik (15), Czechia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

Grigor Dimitrov (19), Bulgaria, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Brandon Nakashima (29), United States, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Mariano Navone, Argentina, 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

August Holmgren, Denmark, def. Tomas Machac (21), Czechia, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Sebastian Ofner, Austria, def. Tommy Paul (13), United States, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Jack Draper (4), Britain, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Emma Navarro (10), United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 7-5, 7-5.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

Mirra Andreeva (7), Russia, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Victoria Mboko, Canada, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Veronika Erjavec, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-1.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, def. Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-0.

Elena Rybakina (11), Kazakhstan, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-3, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova (17), Czechia, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova (19), Russia, def. Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8).

Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Caty McNally, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Sofia Kenin (28), United States, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Clara Tauson (23), Denmark, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (10).

Daria Kasatkina (16), Russia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Patrik Rikl and Petr Nouza, Czechia, def. Matthew Ebden and John Peers (15), Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic and Learner Tien, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Lucas Miedler, Austria, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (10), 6-3.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (5), Britain, def. Vasil Kirkov, United States, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, and Adam Walton, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Ray Ho, Taiwan, and Yunchaokete Bu, China, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Evan King and Christian Harrison (9), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Nikola Mektic (8), Croatia, def. Connor Thomson and Lui Maxted, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (10), Monaco, def. Gregoire Jacq and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (11), France, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, and Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Marcus Willis and Billy Harris, Britain, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Marcos Giron, United States, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Jean-Julien Rojer and Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Matthew Christopher Romios, Australia, and Ryan Seggerman, United States, def. Arjun Kadhe, India, and Vit Kopriva, Czechia, 6-4, 6-4.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, and Mattia Bellucci, Italy, def. David Stevenson and Johannus Monday, Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Robert Cash and James Tracy, United States, def. Karol Drzewiecki and Piotr Matuszewski, Poland, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Joshua Paris and Charles Broom, Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Ellen Perez (7), Australia, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 7-5, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Lulu Sun, New Zealand, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-2, 6-1.

Camila Osorio, Colombia, and Alycia Parks, United States, def. Eden Silva and Alicia Barnett, Britain, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Elena Pridankina, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (10), Brazil, def. Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, and Magali Kempen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.

Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz, Egypt, 6-3, 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Quinn Gleason, United States, def. Eva Lys, Germany, and Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 6-4, 6-2.

Mingge Xu and Ella McDonald, Britain, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, and Linda Noskova, Czechia, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Hanyu Guo, China, def. Renata Zarazua and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, def. Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Anna Siskova, Czechia, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova (9), Slovakia, 6-4, 6-1.

Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, and Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Skoch, Czechia, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, and Ann Li, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czechia, def. Arantxa Rus and Isabelle Haverlag, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva (5), Russia, def. Heather Watson and Emily Appleton, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-4, 6-1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.