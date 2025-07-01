Wimbledon Results

Tuesday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £19,414,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
First Round
Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Jessica Pegula (3), United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, def. Iva Jovic, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-2, 7-5.
