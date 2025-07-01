Wimbledon Results

Tuesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

Tuesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Jessica Pegula (3), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, def. Iva Jovic, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-2, 7-5.

