Wimbledon Results

Sunday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £19,414,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
