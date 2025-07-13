Wimbledon Results

Sunday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from…

Sunday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

