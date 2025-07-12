Wimbledon Results

Saturday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Purse: £19,414,000
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Amanda Anisimova (13), United States, 6-0, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (5), Britain, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
