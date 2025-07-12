Wimbledon Results

Saturday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from…

Saturday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Amanda Anisimova (13), United States, 6-0, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (5), Britain, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.