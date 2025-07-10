Wimbledon Results

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from…

Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Amanda Anisimova (13), United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

David Pel, Netherlands, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (9).

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (5), Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

