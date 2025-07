Wimbledon Results

Wednesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £19,414,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £19,414,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Ben Shelton (10), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Liudmila Samsonova (19), Russia, 6-2, 7-5.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Mirra Andreeva (7), Russia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (5), Britain, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (10), Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

