Wilyer Abreu homers twice as the Red Sox beat the Cubs 6-1 to avoid a sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Wilyer Abreu homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Alex Bregman also connected as Boston rallied after managing just one run in its first two games after the All-Star break. Garrett Crochet (11-4) pitched six effective innings in his fourth consecutive win.

The Red Sox went ahead to stay when Trevor Story opened the seventh with a walk and Abreu hit a drive to right-center off Ryan Pressly (2-3) for his 19th homer.

Bregman broke it open with a pinch-hit shot off Drew Pomeranz for a three-run homer in the eighth. Abreu tacked on a two-out solo drive against Ethan Roberts.

It was Abreu’s fourth multihomer game of the season and No. 5 for his career. He hit a total of 17 homers in his first two years in the majors.

Boston improved to 12-3 in July. It had won 10 in a row going into the series.

Chicago wasted a sharp performance by Cade Horton, who pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-hit ball. The Cubs had won five of six.

Crochet allowed eight hits in his first start since July 12. The All-Star left-hander struck out five and walked two.

Chicago scored its only run in the second. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a leadoff double and Dansby Swanson followed with an infield single. After Crow-Armstrong was caught stealing third, Swanson raced home from second on Ian Happ’s single to right.

Key moment

The Cubs threatened in the fifth, loading the bases with two down. But Crochet escaped the jam when he got Carson Kelly to bounce into a fielder’s choice.

Key stat

The Red Sox improved to 13-14 against the Cubs since the start of interleague play in 1997.

Up next

Red Sox: RHP Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.12 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia. RHP Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.36 ERA) goes for the Phillies.

Cubs: Stay at home for the opener of a three-game set against Kansas City on Monday night.

