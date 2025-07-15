Wilson leads Las Vegas against Dallas after 34-point game

Las Vegas Aces (10-11, 5-6 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (6-16, 2-9 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (10-11, 5-6 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (6-16, 2-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Dallas Wings after A’ja Wilson scored 34 points in the Aces’ 104-102 win against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Wings have gone 2-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is fifth in the Western Conference with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Myisha Hines-Allen averaging 4.1.

The Aces are 5-6 in conference matchups. Las Vegas is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dallas’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Dallas gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 14 the Aces won 88-84 led by 28 points from Jackie Young, while Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Wings. Aziaha James is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 17.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: day to day (knee), DiJonai Carrington: day to day (ribs), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.