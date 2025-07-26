Wilson, Aces to visit Bueckers, Wings

Las Vegas Aces (12-13, 6-7 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-18, 3-11 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (12-13, 6-7 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (7-18, 3-11 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces take on Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings in Western Conference action Sunday.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference play is 3-11. Dallas ranks seventh in the WNBA with 20.0 assists per game. Bueckers leads the Wings averaging 5.6.

The Aces are 6-7 against conference opponents. Las Vegas has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dallas is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 80.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 85.8 Dallas gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 90-86 on July 17, with Wilson scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Wings. Aziaha James is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 22 points, nine rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 14.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

