Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee each drive in three runs as Giants send Dodgers to seventh straight loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willy Adames homered in the second inning and hit a two-run triple in San Francisco’s five-run fifth and the Giants sent the rival Los Angeles Dodgers to their seventh straight loss with an 8-7 victory Friday night.

San Francisco pulled within four games of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West.

Dominic Smith homered leading off the fifth after Jung Hoo Lee’s two-run triple in the fourth put San Francisco ahead against Dustin May (5-6). Lee beat out an infield single in the fifth to drive in another run.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season into McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall for a go-ahead two-run shot in the third inning.

Ohtani connected after Hyeseong Kim’s leadoff single marked the first hit of the night against Logan Webb (9-6), who walked Ohtani in a nine-pitch battle to begin the game and finished with six runs, six hits and six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

Camilo Doval allowed Mookie Betts’ single then walked Freddie Freeman before getting Will Smith to ground into a game-ending double play for his 15th save.

Ohtani crushed a 91.1 mph cutter on Webb’s first offering of the at-bat and the ball traveled 410 feet.

Michael Conforto’s two-run homer in the sixth chased Webb after he hit Betts with a pitch.

The Dodgers have their worst losing streak since Sept. 2-11 2017, when they dropped 11 in a row.

May, who beat the Giants on June 15, was tagged for seven earned runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Key play

Following his triple, Lee was called out at home on a fly by Casey Schmitt and a sensational throw by left fielder Conforto. The Giants challenged the call and it was upheld on review.

Key stat

Ohtani’s blast marked the 65th home run into the water by an opponent in Oracle Park’s 25-year history and 171st in all — 35 of those belong to home run king Barry Bonds.

Up next

Ohtani (0-1, 1.50 ERA) pitches Saturday opposite Giants RHP Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.39).

