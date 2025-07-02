Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado not in Cardinals’ lineup against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — First baseman Willson Contreras and third baseman Nolan Arenado are out of the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — First baseman Willson Contreras and third baseman Nolan Arenado are out of the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Contreras sustained a left hand contusion during Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss to the Pirates when hit by a pitch from Paul Skenes. Arenado will miss a second straight game with a jammed right middle finger.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that he is hopeful Contreras and Arenado can play Friday when St. Louis opens a three-game series against the National League Central-leading Cubs in Chicago.

The Cardinals entered play Wednesday in third place in the division, four games behind the Cubs. St. Louis has an off day on Thursday.

Contreras, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .248 with 11 home runs in 82 games. An eight-time All-Star, Arenado has a .247 batting average and 10 homers in 80 games.

