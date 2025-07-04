White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery makes spectacular over-the-shoulder catch in MLB debut

DENVER (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch in the second inning of his…

DENVER (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch in the second inning of his major league debut Friday night against Colorado, sprinting back and diving to grab Ryan Ritter’s broken-bat looper.

In the top of the second, Montgomery reached base on a catcher’s interference call. He became the first player in the expansion era since 1961 to reach base n his first plate appearance on a catcher’s interference call, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Montgomery — drafted 22nd overall in 2021 — was 0 for 2 with a walk and a strikeout in Chicago’s 3-2 victory. The left-handed hitter from Indiana had about 15-20 family members and friends at Coors Field for his debut. ___

