White Sox put 1B Ryan Noda on injured list with right quad strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed first baseman Ryan Noda on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right quadriceps and recalled infielder Tristan Gray from Triple-A Charlotte.

Noda has just three hits in 34 at-bats with Chicago, his fourth organization in nine months. The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers in June from the Boston Red Sox, who had acquired him in a May trade with the Los Angeles Angels. Noda played for the Triple-A affiliates of the Red Sox and Angels before getting in 16 games with the White Sox in his only major league action this season.

Noda was the primary first baseman in 2023 for the Oakland Athletics, producing 16 home runs and 54 RBIs with a .770 OPS in 128 games.

The White Sox also said center fielder Luis Robert Jr. will not need an injury rehab assignment and is close to a return from his strained left hamstring.

Robert has been sidelined for 10 games, including Monday night against Toronto. He should be back in the lineup this week.

