White Sox place All-Star rookie right-hander Shane Smith on IL with sprained ankle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — White Sox rookie Shane Smith was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left ankle on Saturday, four days after the right-hander pitched in the All-Star Game as Chicago’s lone representative.

The White Sox said Smith got hurt while running during the team’s workout Thursday at PNC Park. Smith faced two batters in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s Midsummer Classic in Atlanta, hitting one and retiring the next on a fielder’s choice. His move to the IL was retroactive to Wednesday.

“Rolled his ankle running. It’s his lead leg, his plant leg, which for him is his left leg,” manager Will Venable said, according to MLB.com. “Puts him in a tough spot to be able to make his start. But hopefully it’s the short version here.”

Assistant general manager Josh Barfield said imaging on Smith’s ankle “came back clean for the most part,” MLB.com reported.

Smith pitched three innings in a loss to Cleveland on July 11, an abbreviated start that Venable said was planned.

The 25-year-old Smith is 3-7 with a 4.26 ERA in 18 starts. Chicago selected him in the Rule 5 draft in December, and he became the second player to make an All-Star team in the year immediately after being taken in that draft.

The White Sox recalled right-hander Wikelman González from Triple-A Charlotte to take Smith’s roster spot. Also Saturday, Chicago reinstated infielder/outfielder Brooks Baldwin from the 10-day IL and optioned outfielder Will Robertson to Charlotte.

