White Sox monitoring Shane Smith’s workload going into the last part of the season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are monitoring Shane Smith’s workload going into the last part of the season.

Smith pitched three innings in Friday’s 4-2 loss to Cleveland in the opener of a split doubleheader. Manager Will Venable said the abbreviated start was planned.

“As we try to find ways to navigate the season with him, just thought a shorter outing was appropriate today,” Venable said.

Smith permitted two runs on back-to-back homers by Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martínez in the second inning. The rookie right-hander struck out five and walked none in his 18th start on the year.

Smith is going to Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta as Chicago’s lone selection for the AL team. He is 3-7 with a 4.26 ERA in 18 starts and 86 2/3 innings in his first season with the organization after he was selected in December’s Rule 5 draft.

“If they give me the ball, I’m definitely going to throw. No matter what,” Smith said of pitching in the Midsummer Classic.

The White Sox rallied for a wild 5-4 victory in the second game of the doubleheader. But they remain in last place in the AL Central with a 32-63 record.

Venable described the second-half plan for Smith as “start by start.”

“We have to find ways to be creative,” he said. “We have to find ways to do the right thing. No. 1 priority is going to be to put us in the best spot to win the game. Second to that is obviously putting Shane in the best position to navigate the season. We’ll reevaluate every turn in the rotation.”

First baseman Tim Elko was placed on the 10-day injured list before the second game because of a right knee sprain. He was removed from the series opener with knee soreness.

Elko struck out looking in the first in his only at-bat on a warm, muggy afternoon. The 26-year-old rookie is batting .145 with four homers and eight RBIs in 20 games.

Outfielder Will Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. He started the second game and went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts.

The 27-year-old Robertson was acquired in a trade with Toronto on Thursday for cash.

