Wallace makes NASCAR history at Brickyard 400 and F1’s Piastri holds steady on top

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Site: Newton, Iowa. Track: Iowa Speedway. Race distance:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 350 laps, 306.25 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Last year: Ryan Blaney earned the win after leading the final 88 laps in the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa.

Last race: Bubba Wallace secured the victory in Indianapolis, becoming the first black driver to win a major race at the Brickyard in a race that saw two overtimes and a rain delay.

Next race: August 10, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

HyVee Perks 250

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 218.75 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 12:05 p.m., race, 4:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Sam Mayer scored a dramatic win after taking the lead late and keeping a surging Riley Herbst at bay in overtime.

Last race: Connor Zilisch continues to chip away at Allgaier’s lead in the standings, taking his third consecutive win in a dramatic late-race overtake in Indianapolis.

Next race: August 9, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Layne Riggs dominated in Indianapolis, leading 160 of the 200 laps and beating a second-place Corey Day by nearly two seconds.

Next race: August 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix

Site: Mogyorod, Hungary.

Track: Hungaroring.

Race distance: 70 laps, 190.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:25 a.m., practice, 10:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:25 a.m., qualifying, 9:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Last year: Piastri earned his first ever F1 win after a late and controversial call forced teammate Norris to let Piastri pass.

Last race: Oscar Piastri made an early and critical move on teammate Lando Norris, ultimately securing the victory in a rain-delayed Belgian Grand Prix.

Next race: August 31, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou continues to dominate the standings after leading 85 of 95 laps and securing his second consecutive win at the Java House Grand Prix.

Next race: August 10, Portland, Oregon.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: August 17, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

USA Nationals – Night 1

USA Nationals – Night 2

Ironman 55

USA Nationals – Night 3

Ironman 55

Next race: August 6 – 9.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

