Wales rugby player returning home early from Japan tour because of a concussion

KITAKYUSHU, Japan (AP) — Wales lock Ben Carter is returning home from Japan after sustaining a concussion inside 30 seconds of the first test at the weekend, the team said Tuesday.

Carter was concussed following a heavy collision which forced referee Damian Schneider to immediately stop play in Kitakyushu on Saturday.

There was instant concern for the lock forward and Carter underwent several minutes of treatment on the field. A stretcher was called before the 24-year-old player was replaced.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced Carter has been released from the squad and will be heading home on Wednesday.

Wales lost the first test 24-19 for a record-extending 18th straight defeat. The second test is in Kobe on Saturday.

