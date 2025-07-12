Wales finally tastes victory after 19 tests and 644 days

KOBE, Japan (AP) — Wales’ misery is over. Wales finally won a rugby test and snapped an 18-match international losing…

Wales finally won a rugby test and snapped an 18-match international losing streak when it held off Japan 31-22 on Saturday.

The Welsh looked like they were going to blow it again when their 24-10 lead was cut to 24-22 by Japan with 17 minutes remaining.

But Wales used a Josh Macleod ruck turnover to get back into the Japan 22 and pressure and desperation earned a 74th-minute try for flyhalf Dan Edwards. The first-time test starter converted his try and was a perfect five-for-five off the tee.

The nine-point margin and sterling defense in sweltering heat were finally enough to get Wales to fulltime, when it celebrated with hugs and cheers.

“We knew it was 18 successive defeats but this is a young group and there’s a lot more to come from us,” Edwards told S4C channel. “It was amazing to score. I was just glad to catch the ball!. I’m just so glad we won.”

He and many of the team had never tasted victory for Wales.

Wales had gone 644 days since its last win in October 2023 against Georgia in the Rugby World Cup. It’s 18-match losing run left it tied with France’s losing streak from 1911-20 as the longest by a major team in test rugby history.

Wales had to endure brutal conditions again. The afternoon match was played in high humidity in an enclosed stadium which required regular water breaks and an extended 20-minute halftime break.

Winger Josh Adams was a standout for Wales, scoring the opening try and setting up the second of a first-half double for scrumhalf Kieran Hardy before being replaced at halftime.

Hardy scored in the 27th minute and again in the 35th, while Japan No. 8 Faulua Makisi was in the sin-bin, as Wales opened a 21-3 lead.

But with Makisi back and a new front row on, Japan struck just before halftime with a try to replacement tighthead Shuhei Takeuchi.

A 40-meter Edwards penalty after the break made it 24-10 then Japan came roaring back.

Lock Warner Dearns scored at the end of a long attack started by his chargedown, and center Dylan Riley scooped a dropped overhead catch by Edwards and ran from halfway to score between the posts.

Wales looked like it was wilting as it did last week in the first test in Kitakyushu, when it blew a 19-7 lead and lost 24-19.

The Wales 6-2 bench was even exposed when an injured center had to be replaced with a scrumhalf who was posted on the wing. But Macleod’s turnover started a last resurgence and the Welsh prevailed.

They looked spent and clung to each other in celebration.

