Vollering to keep racing at Tour de France after crash

SAUMUR, France (AP) — Former champion Demi Vollering will continue racing at the women’s Tour de France despite a heavy crash that left her bruised.

Her FDJ-Suez team said on Tuesday that Vollering underwent medical tests that have excluded a risk of a concussion after she hit the ground during Monday’s Stage 3.

Her team said Vollering, who lagged 19 seconds behind race leader Marianne Vos in the general classification, is “determined to take the start” of Tuesday’s stage from Saumur to Poitiers.

Vollering fell less than four kilometers from the finish line in Angers in a crash that involved several riders. Examinations carried out by the team doctor revealed that she had suffered multiple contusions but she did not go to hospital “given the non-urgent nature of her condition,” FDJ-Suez said.

Vollering is one of the most decorated cyclists of her generation. She won the Tour de France in 2023.

The nine-stage race ends Aug. 3.

