Usyk knocks out Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for second time

The Associated Press

July 19, 2025, 5:48 PM

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round and became the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time on Saturday.

The undefeated southpaw retained his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The Ukrainian dropped Dubois with a heavy left midway through the fifth round to end the bout at a packed Wembley Stadium.

