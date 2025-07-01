US coach Mauricio Pochettino makes light of unexpected drone: ‘It’s not the NASA here’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino made light of an unexpected drone flying over his team’s training session…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino made light of an unexpected drone flying over his team’s training session ahead of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala.

The U.S. Soccer Federation had three drones above Tuesday’s practice at the training facility next to Energizer Field and a fourth joined them during the start of the workout, which was open to media for the first 15 minutes.

“If someone want some clips we can send. It’s not a problem,” Pochettino said. “We are not going to hide nothing. It’s not the NASA here. It is the national — men’s national team. No problem.”

Pochettino said it was not clear whether midfielder Johnny Cardoso will be available for the match. Cardoso missed Sunday’s quarterfinal win over Costa Rica.

“He was today training a little bit, but he’s feeling … a problem again in his ankle,” Pochettino said. “It’s not a big issue, but it’s an uncomfortable situation.”

