Uhre scores 2 late goals, Union beat Rapids, extend their home unbeaten streak to 11

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre subbed on in the 73rd minute and score two goals, Tai Baribo also scored a goal and the Philadelphia Union beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia (15-5-5) is unbeaten in four straight overall. The Union are 9-1-3 at home this season and unbeaten in 11 straight at Subaru Park.

Uhre, at the left side of the penalty arc, cut outside to evade a defender and then rolled a shot from 18 yards out that bounced off the back post to give the Union a 2-1 lead in the 89th minute.

Colorado (8-11-6) was dispossessed near midfield and Alejandro Bedoya played a first-touch pass down the right side and Uhre, who outraced the defense to the corner of the 6-yard box, rolled a shot that bounced off goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s right foot as it went between his legs and into the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

On the counter-attack, Cole Bassett’s first-touch shot bounced off the crossbar and Rafael Navarro’s putback — a diving header from the center of the area — opened the scoring in the 37th minute.

Philadelphia had 63% possession and outshot the Rapids 11-4, 6-1 on target, before the break but went into halftime trailing 1-0.

Baribo scored his 15th goal of the season — tied with Cincinnati’s Evander Da Silva Ferreira for third most in MLS — to make it 1-1 in the 64th. Kai Wagner, who had played a corner kick in to Jovan Lukic and got it right back, chipped a perfectly-placed entry to the back post and Baribo’s left-foot volley bounced into the net.

The Union’s Francis Westfield (red card – violent conduct) and Nathan Harriel (yellow card accumulation) served one-game suspensions.

Colorado’s Connor Ronan (ankle) did not play.

The Union is 5-6-4 all time against Colorado in the regular season.

