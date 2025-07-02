Twins put struggling starter Bailey Ober on injured list with left hip impingement

MIAMI (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed struggling starting pitcher Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with…

MIAMI (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed struggling starting pitcher Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a left hip impingement.

Ober is 4-6 with a 5.28 ERA in 17 starts this season, with 21 home runs allowed and 74 strikeouts in 92 innings. In his last five starts, the 6-foot-9 right-hander is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 home runs allowed in 30 innings.

Left-handed reliever Kody Funderburk was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Ober on the roster, but the Twins still must decide who will take his turn in the rotation on Friday when they host Tampa Bay. The Twins played at Miami on Wednesday.

Ober was one of Minnesota’s best starters over the previous two years, going a combined 20-15 with a 3.73 ERA with 337 strikeouts in 323 innings.

