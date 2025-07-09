Twins call up LHP Anthony Misiewicz and designate LHP Joey Wentz for assignment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins selected the contract of left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A St. Paul and designated left-hander…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins selected the contract of left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A St. Paul and designated left-hander Joey Wentz for assignment on Wednesday.

Misiewicz has made 26 relief appearances for St. Paul this season. He has a 4.02 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.

The 30-year-old Misiewicz has appeared in 131 major league games. He pitched for the New York Yankees in 2023 and ’24.

“He’s been throwing the ball well,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs. “He gives us another really good left-handed option. Our pitching group has been very excited about him going all the way back to spring training.”

Wentz appeared in six games with the Twins after he was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on June 11. He allowed 14 runs in eight innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.