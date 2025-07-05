Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 5
1st Stage
A 115 mile ride from Lille Metropole to Lille Metropole
1. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Decueninck, 3:53.11.
2. Biniam Girmay, Eritrea, Intermarche-Wanty, same time.
3. Soren Waerenskjold, Norway, Uno-X Mobility/Nor, same time.
4. Anthony Turgis, France, Total Energies, same time.
5. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.
6. Clement Russo, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
7. Paul Penhoet, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
8. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, same time.
9. Marius Mayrhofer, Germany, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.
10. Sam Watson, Britian, Ineos Greandiers, same time.
Also
50. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, :39 seconds behind.
119. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, :39 seconds behind.
142. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 5:18 behind.
177. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 6:31 behind.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.