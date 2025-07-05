Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 5 1st Stage A 115 mile ride from Lille Metropole to Lille Metropole 1. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Decueninck,…

Saturday, July 5

1st Stage

A 115 mile ride from Lille Metropole to Lille Metropole

1. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Decueninck, 3:53.11.

2. Biniam Girmay, Eritrea, Intermarche-Wanty, same time.

3. Soren Waerenskjold, Norway, Uno-X Mobility/Nor, same time.

4. Anthony Turgis, France, Total Energies, same time.

5. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.

6. Clement Russo, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

7. Paul Penhoet, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

8. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, same time.

9. Marius Mayrhofer, Germany, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.

10. Sam Watson, Britian, Ineos Greandiers, same time.

Also

50. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, :39 seconds behind.

119. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma/Lease a Bike, :39 seconds behind.

142. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 5:18 behind.

177. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 6:31 behind.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.