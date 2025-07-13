Tour de France Results

Sunday, July 13 9 th Stage A 108-mile ride from Chinon to Châteauroux 1. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 3:28:52.…

Sunday, July 13

9

th

Stage

A 108-mile

ride from Chinon to Châteauroux

1. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 3:28:52.

2. Jonathan Milan, Italy, Lidl-Trek, same time.

3. Arnaud De Lie, Belgium, Lotto, same time.

4. Pavel Bittner, Czechia, Team Picnic PostNL, same time.

5. Paul Penhoët, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

6. Biniam Girmay, Eritrea, Intermarché-Wanty, same time.

7. Phil Bauhaus, Germany, Bahrain Victorious, same time.

8. Jordi Meeus, Belgium, Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, same time.

9. Stian Fredheim, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, same time.

10. Kaden Groves, Australia, Alpecin-Deceuninck, same time.

Also

43. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:28:52.

57. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:29:09.

84. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

111. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 3:31:11.

154. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 3:35:50

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 33:17:22.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 33:18:16.

3. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 33:18:33.

4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 33:18:39.

5. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 33:18:56.

6. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 33:19:08.

7. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 33:20:11.

8. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 33:20:24.

9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 33:20:28.

10. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, LIDL-TREK/USA, 33:21:05.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 99:56:32.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 100:04:25.

3. Groupama-FDJ, 100:10:49.

4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 100:13:09.

5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 100:17:08.

6. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 100:17:08.

7. Ineos Grenadiers, 100:20:14.

8. EF Education – EasyPost, 100:22:48.

9. Total Energies, 100:24:38.

10. Team Picnic PostNL, 100:24:52.

