Tour de France Results

Sunday, July 13
9
th
Stage
A 108-mile
ride from Chinon to Châteauroux
1. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 3:28:52.
2. Jonathan Milan, Italy, Lidl-Trek, same time.
3. Arnaud De Lie, Belgium, Lotto, same time.
4. Pavel Bittner, Czechia, Team Picnic PostNL, same time.
5. Paul Penhoët, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
6. Biniam Girmay, Eritrea, Intermarché-Wanty, same time.
7. Phil Bauhaus, Germany, Bahrain Victorious, same time.
8. Jordi Meeus, Belgium, Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, same time.
9. Stian Fredheim, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, same time.
10. Kaden Groves, Australia, Alpecin-Deceuninck, same time.
Also
43. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:28:52.
57. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:29:09.
84. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.
111. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 3:31:11.
154. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 3:35:50
Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 33:17:22.
2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 33:18:16.
3. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 33:18:33.
4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 33:18:39.
5. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 33:18:56.
6. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 33:19:08.
7. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 33:20:11.
8. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 33:20:24.
9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 33:20:28.
10. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, LIDL-TREK/USA, 33:21:05.
Team Standings
1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 99:56:32.
2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 100:04:25.
3. Groupama-FDJ, 100:10:49.
4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 100:13:09.
5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 100:17:08.
6. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 100:17:08.
7. Ineos Grenadiers, 100:20:14.
8. EF Education – EasyPost, 100:22:48.
9. Total Energies, 100:24:38.
10. Team Picnic PostNL, 100:24:52.
