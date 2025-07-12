Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 12 8th Stage A 106 mile ride from Saint Meem-Le-Grand to Laval Espace Mayenne 1. Monathan Milan, Italy,…

Saturday, July 12

8th

Stage

A 106 mile ride from Saint Meem-Le-Grand to Laval Espace Mayenne

1. Monathan Milan, Italy, Lidl-Trek, 03:50:26.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Lease a Bike, same time.

3. Kaden Groves, Australia, Alpecin-Deceuninck, same time.

4. Pascal Ackermann, Germany, Israel-Premier Tech, same time.

5. Arnaud De Lie, France, Lotto, same time.

6. Tobias Lund Andresen, Denmark, same time.

7. Bryan Coquard, France, Cofidis, same time.

8. Alberto Dainese, Italy, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.

9. Vincenzo Albanese, Italy, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

10. Stian Fredheim, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, same time.

Also

39. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:50:26.

64. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 03:51:07.

97. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:51:37.

135. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 03:52:47.

160. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 03:55:05.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 29:48:30.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 29:49:24.

3. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 29:49:41.

4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 29:49:47.

5. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 29:49:59.

6. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 29:50:04.

7. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 29:51:19.

8. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 29:51:32.

9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 29:51:36.

10. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, LIDL-TREK/USA, 29:52:13.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 89:29:39.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 89:35:12.

3. Groupama-FDJ, 89:35:03.

4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 89:44:13.

5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 89:46:33.

6. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 89:50:32.

7. Ineos Grenadiers, 89:53:38.

8. EF Education – EasyPost, 89:55:55.

9. Total Energies, 89:58:08.

10. Team Picnic PostNL, 89:58:16.

