Tour de France Results

Friday, July 11
7th
Stage
A 122 mile ride from Saint Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 04:05:39.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.
3. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 04:05:41.
4. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
5. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.
6. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, same time.
7. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, same time.
8. Johonatan Narvaez, Ecuador, UAE Team Emirates XRG/UAE, 04:05:46.
9. Axel Laurance, France, Ineos Grenadiers/GBR, 04:05:54.
10. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 04:06:00.
Also
44. Sepp Kuss, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:09:43.
53. Neilson Powless, USA, EF Education-EasyPost, 04:10:31.
78. Quinn Simmons, USA, Lidl-Trek, 04:13:51.
150. William Barta, USA, Movistar Team, 04:19:52.
Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 25:58:04.
2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 25:58:58.
3. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 25:59:15.
4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 25:59:21.
5. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 25:59:33.
6. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 25:59:38.
7. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 26:00:53.
8. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 26:01:06.
9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 26:01:10.
10. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, LIDL-TREK/USA, 26:01:47.
Team Standings
1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 77:58:21.
2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 78:03:54.
3. Groupama-FDJ, 78:11:45.
4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 78:12:55.
5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 78:15:15.
6. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 78:19:14.
7. Ineos Grenadiers, 78:21:39.
8. EF Education – EasyPost, 78:24:14.
9. Alpecin-Deceuninck, 78:26:18.
10. Team Picnic Postnl, 78:26:25.
