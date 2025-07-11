Tour de France Results

Friday, July 11 7th Stage A 122 mile ride from Saint Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan 1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE…

Friday, July 11

7th

Stage

A 122 mile ride from Saint Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 04:05:39.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

3. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 04:05:41.

4. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

5. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

6. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, same time.

7. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, same time.

8. Johonatan Narvaez, Ecuador, UAE Team Emirates XRG/UAE, 04:05:46.

9. Axel Laurance, France, Ineos Grenadiers/GBR, 04:05:54.

10. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 04:06:00.

Also

44. Sepp Kuss, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:09:43.

53. Neilson Powless, USA, EF Education-EasyPost, 04:10:31.

78. Quinn Simmons, USA, Lidl-Trek, 04:13:51.

150. William Barta, USA, Movistar Team, 04:19:52.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 25:58:04.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 25:58:58.

3. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 25:59:15.

4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 25:59:21.

5. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 25:59:33.

6. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 25:59:38.

7. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 26:00:53.

8. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 26:01:06.

9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 26:01:10.

10. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, LIDL-TREK/USA, 26:01:47.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 77:58:21.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 78:03:54.

3. Groupama-FDJ, 78:11:45.

4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 78:12:55.

5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 78:15:15.

6. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 78:19:14.

7. Ineos Grenadiers, 78:21:39.

8. EF Education – EasyPost, 78:24:14.

9. Alpecin-Deceuninck, 78:26:18.

10. Team Picnic Postnl, 78:26:25.

