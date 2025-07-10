Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 10 6th Stage A 125 mile ride from Bayeux to Vire Normandie 1. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost,…

Thursday, July 10

6th

Stage

A 125 mile ride from Bayeux to Vire Normandie

1. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 04:24:10.

2. Quinn Simmons, USA, Lidl-Trek, 04:26:54.

3. Michael Storer, Australia, Tudor Por Cycling Team, 04:27:01.

4. Edward Dunbar, Ireland, Team Jayco Alula, 04:27:31.

5. Simon Yates, Great Brtiain, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:27:34.

6. William Barta, USA, Movistar Team, 04:27:39.

7. Harold Tejada, Colombia, XDS Astana Team, 04:28:02.

8. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 04:28:08.

9. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 04:29:37.

10. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:29:37.

Also

11. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

78. Sepp Kuss, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:33:22.

83. Neilson Powless, USA, EF Education-EasyPost, 04:33:40.

Overall Standings

1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 21:52:34.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 21:52:35.

3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 21:53:17.

4. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 21:53:34.

5. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:53:48.

6. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:53:57.

7. Joao Almeida, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates – XRG, 21:54:33.

8. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 21:54:35.

9. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 21:55:06.

10. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 21:55:10.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 65:39:59.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 65:44:44.

3. Groupama-FDJ, 65:50:47.

4. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 65:51:09.

5. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 65:52:41.

6. Team Jayco Alula, 65:52:43.

7. TotalEnergies, 65:55:27.

8. EF Education – EasyPost, 65:57:24.

9. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 65:57:55.

10. Alpecin-Deceuninck, 65:59:30.

