Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 10
6th
Stage
A 125 mile ride from Bayeux to Vire Normandie
1. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 04:24:10.
2. Quinn Simmons, USA, Lidl-Trek, 04:26:54.
3. Michael Storer, Australia, Tudor Por Cycling Team, 04:27:01.
4. Edward Dunbar, Ireland, Team Jayco Alula, 04:27:31.
5. Simon Yates, Great Brtiain, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:27:34.
6. William Barta, USA, Movistar Team, 04:27:39.
7. Harold Tejada, Colombia, XDS Astana Team, 04:28:02.
8. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 04:28:08.
9. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 04:29:37.
10. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:29:37.
Also
11. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.
78. Sepp Kuss, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 04:33:22.
83. Neilson Powless, USA, EF Education-EasyPost, 04:33:40.
Overall Standings
1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 21:52:34.
2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 21:52:35.
3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 21:53:17.
4. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 21:53:34.
5. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:53:48.
6. Matteo Jorgenson, USA, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 21:53:57.
7. Joao Almeida, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates – XRG, 21:54:33.
8. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 21:54:35.
9. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 21:55:06.
10. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 21:55:10.
Team Standings
1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 65:39:59.
2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 65:44:44.
3. Groupama-FDJ, 65:50:47.
4. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 65:51:09.
5. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 65:52:41.
6. Team Jayco Alula, 65:52:43.
7. TotalEnergies, 65:55:27.
8. EF Education – EasyPost, 65:57:24.
9. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 65:57:55.
10. Alpecin-Deceuninck, 65:59:30.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.