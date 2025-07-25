Tour de France Results

Friday, July 25 19th Stage A 93-mile ride from Albertville to La Plagne 1. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, INEOS Grenadiers, 2:46:06.…

Friday, July 25

19th Stage

A 93-mile ride from Albertville to La Plagne

1. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, INEOS Grenadiers, 2:46:06.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 2:46:08.

3. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, same time.

4. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 2:46:12.

5. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 2:46:53.

6. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 2:47:40.

7. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 2:47:47.

8. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 2:48:25.

9. Valentin Paret Peintre, France, Soudal Quick-Step, 2:49:53.

10. Simon Yates, Great Britain, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 2:50:50.

Also

33. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:01:19.

37. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:01:29.

48. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:08:31.

62. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, same time.

81. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 3:09:44.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 69:41:46.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 69:46:10.

3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 69:52:55.

4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 69:53:58.

5. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 69:58:58.

6. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 70:02:00.

7. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 70:04:21.

8. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 70:07:16.

9. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 70:09:48.

10. Ben O’Connor, Australian, Team JAYCO Alula, 70:16:20.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 210:05:23.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 210:29:49.

3. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 211:24:19.

4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 212:13:34.

5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 212:13:38.

6. Movistar Team, 213:07:35.

7. Ineos Grenadiers, 213:22:15.

8. XDS Astana Team, 213:29:22.

9. Team Picnic Postnl, 213:31:39.

10. EF Education-EasyPos, 213:48:58.

