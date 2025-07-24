Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 24
18th Stage
A 106-mile ride from Vif to Courchevel Col de la Loze
1. Ben O’Connor, Australian, Team JAYCO Alula, 5:03:47.
2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 5:05:32.
3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:05:41.
4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 5:05:45.
5. Einer Rubio Reyes, Colombia, Movistar Team, 5:05:47.
6. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 5:06:12.
7. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 5:06:33.
8. Adam Yates, Great Britain, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 5:06:50.
9. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 5:06:56.
10. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:07:13.
Also
41. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 5:37:10.
46. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 5:39:02.
55. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:20:52.
93. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 5:54:34.
Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 66:55:42.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 67:00:08.
3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 67:06:43.
4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 67:07:05.
5. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 67:08:31.
6. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 67:11:18.
7. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 67:11:57.
8. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 67:14:13.
9. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 67:21:23.
10. Ben O’Connor, Australian, Team JAYCO Alula, 67:25:01.
Team Standings
1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 201:36:51.
2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 201:50:51.
3. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 202:40:37.
4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 203:25:09.
5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 203:42:00.
6. Movistar Team, 204:10:59.
7. Ineos Grenadiers, 204:26:31.
8. Groupama-FDJ, 204:41:34.
9. Team Picnic Postnl, 204:42:09.
10. XDS Astana Team, 204:42:09.
