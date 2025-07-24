Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 24 18th Stage A 106-mile ride from Vif to Courchevel Col de la Loze 1. Ben O’Connor, Australian,…

Thursday, July 24

18th Stage

A 106-mile ride from Vif to Courchevel Col de la Loze

1. Ben O’Connor, Australian, Team JAYCO Alula, 5:03:47.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 5:05:32.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:05:41.

4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 5:05:45.

5. Einer Rubio Reyes, Colombia, Movistar Team, 5:05:47.

6. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 5:06:12.

7. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 5:06:33.

8. Adam Yates, Great Britain, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 5:06:50.

9. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 5:06:56.

10. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:07:13.

Also

41. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 5:37:10.

46. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 5:39:02.

55. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:20:52.

93. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 5:54:34.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 66:55:42.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 67:00:08.

3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 67:06:43.

4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 67:07:05.

5. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 67:08:31.

6. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 67:11:18.

7. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 67:11:57.

8. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 67:14:13.

9. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 67:21:23.

10. Ben O’Connor, Australian, Team JAYCO Alula, 67:25:01.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 201:36:51.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 201:50:51.

3. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 202:40:37.

4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 203:25:09.

5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 203:42:00.

6. Movistar Team, 204:10:59.

7. Ineos Grenadiers, 204:26:31.

8. Groupama-FDJ, 204:41:34.

9. Team Picnic Postnl, 204:42:09.

10. XDS Astana Team, 204:42:09.

