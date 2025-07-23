Tour de France Results

Wednesday, July 23 17th Stage A 99-mile ride from Bollene to Valence 1. Jonathan Milan, Italy, Lidl-Trek, 3:25:30. 2. Jordi…

Wednesday, July 23

17th Stage

A 99-mile ride from Bollene to Valence

1. Jonathan Milan, Italy, Lidl-Trek, 3:25:30.

2. Jordi Meeus, Spain, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

3. Tobias Lund Andresen, Denmark, Picnic PostNL, same time.

4. Arnaud de Lie, Belgium, Lotto, same time.

5. Davide Ballerini, Italy, XDS Astana, same time.

6. Alberto Dainese, Italy, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.

7. Paul Penhoet, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

8. Yevgeniy Fedorov, Kazakhstan, XDS Astana Team, same time.

9. Clement Russo, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:25:36.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, LIDL-Trek, 3:25:39.

Also

67. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:27:20.

95. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:27:44.

103. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 3:27:44.

113. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:28:07.

147. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 3:30:15.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 61:50:16.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 61:54:34.

3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 61:59:19.

4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 62:01:20.

5. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 62:01:58.

6. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 62:03:36.

7. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 62:05:06.

8. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 62:07:17.

9. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 62:08:08.

10. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 62:11:01.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 186:15:24.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 186:31:14.

3. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 187:03:35.

4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 187:11:59.

5. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 187:31:46.

6. Ineos Grenadiers, 188:03:19.

7. XDS Astana Team, 188:10:11.

8. Groupama-FDJ, 188:12:06.

9. Movistar Team, 188:15:24.

10. Team Picnic Postnl, 188:41:29.

