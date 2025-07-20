Tour de France Results

Sunday, July 20 15th Stage A Hilly 105-mile ride from Muret to Carcassonne 1. Tim Wellens, Belgium, UAE Team Emirates-XRG,…

Sunday, July 20

15th Stage

A Hilly 105-mile ride from Muret to Carcassonne

1. Tim Wellens, Belgium, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 3:34:09.

2. Victor Campenaerts, Belgium, Team Visma, 3:35:37.

3. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Tudor Pro Cycling, 3:35:45.

4. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Team Visma, same time.

5. Axel Laurance, France, INEOS Grenadiers, same time.

6. Aleksandr Vlasov, Russia, Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, same time.

7. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Lidl-Trek, same time.

8. Jordan Jegat, France, Team TotalEnergies, same time.

9. Michael Valgren, Denmark, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

10. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

Also

16. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:35:45.

21. Quinn Simmon, United States, Lidl-Trek, same time.

42. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:40:16.

43. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

161. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 3:56:51.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 54:20:44.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 54:24:57.

3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 54:28:37.

4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 54:30:02.

5. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 54:31:05.

6. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 54:31:18.

7. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 54:32:44.

8. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 54:33:17.

9. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 54:39:10.

10. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 54:39:25.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 163:35:17.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 163:52:08.

3. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 164:25:55.

4. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 164:27:55.

5. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 164:27:56.

6. Ineos Grenadiers, 165:05:27.

7. Groupama-FDJ, 165:13:46.

8. Movistar Team, 165:19:39.

9. XDS Astana Team, 165:31:14.

10. EF Education-EasyPost, 165:40:07.

