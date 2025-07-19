Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 19
14th Stage
A 113-mile mountain ride from Pau to Superbagneres
1. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, Ineos Grenadiers, 4:53:35.
2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 4:54:43.
3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:54:47.
4. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 4:54:54.
5. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 4:55:00.
6. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 4:55:44.
7. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:56:21.
8. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 4:56:21.
9. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 4:56:34.
10. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 4:56:43.
Also
22. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:01:49.
34. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:12:31.
85. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 5:29:19.
118. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 5:31:09.
Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 50:40:28.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 50:44:41.
3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 50:48:21.
4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 50:49:46.
5. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 50:50:49.
6. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 50:51:02.
7. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 50:52:28.
8. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 50:53:01.
9. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 50:59:09
10. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 51:03:25.
Team Standings
1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 152:43:39.
2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 152:57:27.
3. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 153:27:07.
4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 153:27:08.
5. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 153:29:38.
6. Ineos Grenadiers, 154:13:41.
7. Movistar Team, 154:20:59.
8. Groupama-FDJ, 154:22:00.
9. XDS Astana Team, 154:34:57.
10. Team Picnic PostNL, 154:46:22.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.