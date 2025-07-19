Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 19 14th Stage A 113-mile mountain ride from Pau to Superbagneres 1. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, Ineos Grenadiers, 4:53:35.…

Saturday, July 19

14th Stage

A 113-mile mountain ride from Pau to Superbagneres

1. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, Ineos Grenadiers, 4:53:35.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 4:54:43.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:54:47.

4. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 4:54:54.

5. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 4:55:00.

6. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 4:55:44.

7. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:56:21.

8. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 4:56:21.

9. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 4:56:34.

10. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 4:56:43.

Also

22. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:01:49.

34. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 5:12:31.

85. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 5:29:19.

118. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 5:31:09.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 50:40:28.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 50:44:41.

3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 50:48:21.

4. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 50:49:46.

5. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 50:50:49.

6. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 50:51:02.

7. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 50:52:28.

8. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 50:53:01.

9. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 50:59:09

10. Carlos Rodriguez, Spain, Ineos Grenadiers, 51:03:25.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 152:43:39.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 152:57:27.

3. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 153:27:07.

4. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 153:27:08.

5. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 153:29:38.

6. Ineos Grenadiers, 154:13:41.

7. Movistar Team, 154:20:59.

8. Groupama-FDJ, 154:22:00.

9. XDS Astana Team, 154:34:57.

10. Team Picnic PostNL, 154:46:22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.