Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 17 12th Stage A 112-mile mountain ride from Auch to Hautacam 1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG,…

Thursday, July 17

12th Stage

A 112-mile mountain ride from Auch to Hautacam

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 4:21:19.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:23:29.

3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 4:23:42.

4. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, , 4:24:19.

5. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 4:24:19.

6. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 4:24:52.

7. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 4:24:52.

8. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 4:25:21.

9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 4:25:27.

10. Cristian Rodriguez, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 4:28:45.

Also

15. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:31:44.

24. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:34:49.

65. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:52:41.

78. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 4:52:41.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 45:22:51.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 45:26:22.

3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 45:27:36.

4. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 45:28:25.

5. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 45:28:31.

6. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 45:28:56.

7. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 45:30:21.

8. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 45:30:35.

9. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 45:32:12.

10. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 45:35:03.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 136:32:11.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 136:49:29.

3. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 136:57:19.

4. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 137:05:57.

5. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 137:07:06.

6. Groupama-FDJ, 137:35:24.

7. Movistar Team, 137:39:26.

8. Ineos Grenadiers, 137:47:27.

9. XDS Astana Team, 137:49:55.

10. Total Energies, 137:52:45.

