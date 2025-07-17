Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 17
12th Stage
A 112-mile mountain ride from Auch to Hautacam
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 4:21:19.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:23:29.
3. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 4:23:42.
4. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, , 4:24:19.
5. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 4:24:19.
6. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 4:24:52.
7. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 4:24:52.
8. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 4:25:21.
9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 4:25:27.
10. Cristian Rodriguez, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 4:28:45.
Also
15. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:31:44.
24. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:34:49.
65. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:52:41.
78. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 4:52:41.
Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 45:22:51.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 45:26:22.
3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 45:27:36.
4. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 45:28:25.
5. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 45:28:31.
6. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 45:28:56.
7. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 45:30:21.
8. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 45:30:35.
9. Felix Gall, Austria, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 45:32:12.
10. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 45:35:03.
Team Standings
1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 136:32:11.
2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 136:49:29.
3. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 136:57:19.
4. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 137:05:57.
5. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 137:07:06.
6. Groupama-FDJ, 137:35:24.
7. Movistar Team, 137:39:26.
8. Ineos Grenadiers, 137:47:27.
9. XDS Astana Team, 137:49:55.
10. Total Energies, 137:52:45.
