Tour de France Results

Monday, July 14
10
th
Stage
A 103-mile
ride from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy
1. Simon Yates, Great Britain, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:20:05.
2. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, INEOS Grenadiers, 4:20:14.
3. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:20:36.
4. Ben O’Connor, Australia, Team Jayco-AlUla, 4:20:54.
5. Michael Storer, Australia, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, 4:21:28.
6. Joe Blackmore, Great Britain, Israel-Premier Tech, 4:24:02.
7. Anders Halland Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 4:24:43.
8. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 4:24:56.
9. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, same time.
10. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.
Also
12. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:24:59.
23. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:26:03.
29. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 4:27:46.
73. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 4:37:22.
86. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:46:03
Overall Standings
1. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 37:41:49.
2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 37:42:18.
3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 37:43:18.
4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 37:43:35.
5. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.
6. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 37:44:15.
7. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 37:45:13.
8. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 37:45:23.
9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 37:45:30.
10. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 37:46:52.
Team Standings
1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 113:06:32.
2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 113:23:17.
3. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 113:34:44.
4. Groupama-FDJ, 113:35:39.
5. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 113:36:13.
6. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 113:40:22.
7. Ineos Grenadiers, 113:43:10.
8. EF Education – EasyPost, 113:46:08.
9. Movistar Team, 113:53:42.
10. Total Energies, 113:58:14.
