Tour de France Results

Monday, July 14

10

th

Stage

A 103-mile

ride from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy

1. Simon Yates, Great Britain, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:20:05.

2. Thymen Arensman, Netherlands, INEOS Grenadiers, 4:20:14.

3. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:20:36.

4. Ben O’Connor, Australia, Team Jayco-AlUla, 4:20:54.

5. Michael Storer, Australia, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, 4:21:28.

6. Joe Blackmore, Great Britain, Israel-Premier Tech, 4:24:02.

7. Anders Halland Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 4:24:43.

8. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 4:24:56.

9. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, same time.

10. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

Also

12. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:24:59.

23. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 4:26:03.

29. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 4:27:46.

73. William Barta, United States, Movistar Team, 4:37:22.

86. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 4:46:03

Overall Standings

1. Ben Healy, Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost, 37:41:49.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 37:42:18.

3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 37:43:18.

4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 37:43:35.

5. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

6. Kevin Vauquelin, France, Arkea-B&B Hotels, 37:44:15.

7. Oscar Onley, Great Britain, Picnic PostNL, 37:45:13.

8. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 37:45:23.

9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, 37:45:30.

10. Tobias Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, 37:46:52.

Team Standings

1. Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 113:06:32.

2. UAE Team Emirates XRG, 113:23:17.

3. Decathalon AG2R La Mondiale Team, 113:34:44.

4. Groupama-FDJ, 113:35:39.

5. Arkea-B&B Hotels, 113:36:13.

6. Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 113:40:22.

7. Ineos Grenadiers, 113:43:10.

8. EF Education – EasyPost, 113:46:08.

9. Movistar Team, 113:53:42.

10. Total Energies, 113:58:14.

