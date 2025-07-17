Tour de France pays respects to 19-year-old cyclist who died after a crash in Italy

AUCH, France (AP) — Tour de France riders applauded for a minute before the 12th stage on Thursday in memory…

AUCH, France (AP) — Tour de France riders applauded for a minute before the 12th stage on Thursday in memory of Samuele Privitera, the 19-year-old Italian who died after a crash while racing in Italy the day before.

Privitera crashed in the first stage of the Tour of Valle D’Aosta in the northwestern municipality of Pontey on Wednesday.

Race organizers said the circumstances of the accident were “still unclear and are being investigated by public safety authorities.”

“It’s really sad to lose another young talent today, it’s devastating,” Tour de France favorite Tadej Pogačar, who crashed on Wednesday, said before Thursday’s stage. “It is one of the most dangerous sports in the world I think, and the risk that we are taking sometimes is too far. But I’m really really really sad for all his family. May he rest in peace.”

Privitera was a member of the Hagens Berman Jayco team, the development team for Jayco Alula, which is racing at the Tour de France and whose members including Ben O’Connor wore black armbands.

“Samuele was and always will be the life and personality of this team,” Hagens Berman Jayco team director Axel Merckx said in a statement. “This team has always been a small family, and moments like this are unimaginable. He was irreplaceable. His joy, his spirit, his kindness, was always a bright light to whatever room or race that he was in at that moment. To lose him is devastating beyond words.”

Italian media reports said Privitera crashed on a descent about 35 kilometers from the finish in Aosta at a speed of almost 70 kph. He reportedly lost his helmet and crashed into a barrier.

The second stage of the the Tour of Valle D’Aosta was canceled and participating teams were being given a choice whether to continue with the third stage on Friday.

