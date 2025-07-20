Tigers take 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

The Detroit Tigers enter the matchup with the Texas Rangers as losers of six in a row.

Detroit Tigers, starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during first inning at the MLB baseball All-Star game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP/Brynn Anderson) Detroit Tigers, starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during first inning at the MLB baseball All-Star game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP/Brynn Anderson) Detroit Tigers (59-40, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (50-49, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Rangers: Jake Latz (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

Texas has a 28-19 record at home and a 50-49 record overall. The Rangers have a 31-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Detroit has a 59-40 record overall and a 27-22 record on the road. The Tigers are ninth in the majors with 125 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .234 for the Rangers. Kyle Higashioka is 14 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 8 for 39 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .191 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (back), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

