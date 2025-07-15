Thornton and the Valkyries take on conference foe Seattle

Golden State Valkyries (10-11, 5-7 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (13-9, 8-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Golden State Valkyries (10-11, 5-7 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (13-9, 8-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nneka Ogwumike and the Seattle Storm host Kayla Thornton and the Golden State Valkyries.

The Storm are 8-5 against conference opponents. Seattle is fourth in the WNBA with 37.1 points in the paint led by Ogwumike averaging 8.5.

The Valkyries are 5-7 against Western Conference teams. Golden State averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Seattle scores 81.5 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 78.6 Golden State gives up. Golden State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Seattle has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Valkyries won the last matchup 84-57 on June 30. Tiffany Hayes scored 21 points to help lead the Valkyries to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Diggins is averaging 17.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Storm. Ogwumike is averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Valkyries. Hayes is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Valkyries: None listed.

