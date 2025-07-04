Thommy and Joveljic each score a goal, Pulskamp has 8 saves to help Sporting KC beat Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Erik Thommy had a goal and an assist, Dejan Joveljic also scored a goal and…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Erik Thommy had a goal and an assist, Dejan Joveljic also scored a goal and John Pulskamp had eight saves on Friday night to help Sporting Kansas City beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1.

Kansas City (6-10-5) beat the Rapids on the road for the first time since a 3-2 victory on March 29, 2014. Sporting is 6-20-13 all time in road games against Colorado.

The Rapids (7-9-5) had 62% possession and outshot Kansas City 25-5.

Thommy stole a misplayed pass played by goalkeeper Nico Hansen and rolled a pass to Joveljic at the left corner of the 6-yard box for a first-touch finish to open the scoring in the fourth minute.

Thommy won a ball from Keegan Rosenberry at the edge of the attacking third, raced toward goal before he cut inside and slipped a low shot from just outside the penalty box inside the right post to make it 2-0 in the 53rd. The 30-year-old Thommy, who scored a goal in a 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake on Saturday, has a goal in back-to-back games for the first time this season and the second time in his career.

Joveljic has 12 goals this season — third most in MLS. The 25-year-old forward scored a career-high 15 goals and helped the LA Galaxy to an MLS Cup championship last season.

Rafael Navarro converted from the penalty spot in the 89th minute for the Rapids. The 25-year-old forward has scored a goal in back-to-back games.

