Thomas leads Phoenix against Atlanta after 32-point performance

Phoenix Mercury (16-10, 9-7 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-11, 9-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury visits the Atlanta Dream after Alyssa Thomas scored 32 points in the Mercury’s 107-101 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Dream are 8-4 on their home court. Atlanta is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Mercury are 7-6 on the road. Phoenix scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Atlanta averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Atlanta gives up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream defeated the Mercury 90-79 in their last meeting on July 24. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 28 points, and DeWanna Bonner led the Mercury with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 18.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Jordin Canada is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Satou Sabally is averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mercury. Thomas is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

