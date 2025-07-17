Theo Corbeanu’s PK helps Toronto beat San Diego 1-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Theo Corbeanu scored in the 20th minute, Sean Johnson stopped the only shot he faced and…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Theo Corbeanu scored in the 20th minute, Sean Johnson stopped the only shot he faced and Toronto FC beat San Diego FC 1-0 on Wednesday night in the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Corbeanu drew a foul in the penalty area and converted from the spot to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

Toronto (5-11-6) won for the second time in eight games.

San Diego (13-7-3), which had won five six, leads the Western Conference with 42 points, one ahead of Vancouver.

Pablo Sisniega made his second consecutive start and had a save for San Diego. CJ Dos Santos hasn’t played since the 24-year-old goalkeeper suffered a nose injury in SDFC’s 4-3 loss to Houston on July 5.

San Diego had 67% possession and outshot Toronto 7-4 but had just one shot on target.

